UAE Sends More Aid to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent 14 tonnes (metric tons) of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including blankets and light bulbs, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent 14 tonnes (metric tons) of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including blankets and light bulbs, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reports.

The aid shipment, which includes personal care supplies, LED bulbs, and blankets, will first be airlifted to the Polish capital of Warsaw, and will then be sent to Ukraine, WAM said on Friday.

The aid is meant to help Ukrainians survive harsh winter conditions.

According to WAM, the UAE has sent 11 aircraft carrying approximately 550 tonnes of aid to Ukraine. Ukraine has received a total of 2,520 generators and six ambulances.

Last month, a senior diplomatic source in Abu Dhabi told Sputnik that the UAE was taking steps to mediate between Moscow and Kiev to de-escalate tensions and strengthen global peace and security.

In October of 2022, the UAE pledged to provide Kiev with humanitarian aid in the amount of $100 million.