WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will likely serve as a nerve center for Israeli intelligence and military activities aimed against Iran in the Gulf region stemming from their new pact, analysts told Sputnik.

Israel and the UAE reached a landmark agreement last week, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties, which, among other things, entails Israel freezing its annexation plans in the West Bank. The two countries are planning to sign a variety of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.

The move, however, enraged Palestinians who see the pact as a UAE betrayal. The two main Palestinian movements - Fatah and Hamas - have rejected the agreement.

"The UAE will now serve Israel's normalization hub in the region which will also give Israel's intelligence and military apparatuses a strategic geopolitical access to combat Iranian influence in the Gulf, to balance out Iran's growing clout in Syria," Middle East scholar Dr. Ramzy Baroud, editor of The Palestine Chronicle, told Sputnik.

Baroud said he does not see a major change in the current structure as a result of the Israel-UAE deal.

"However, what is likely to happen is a more brazen joint anti-Iranian rhetoric that will take place in the open," he said.

There is no doubt, Baroud added, that the UAE took this step with a "nod of approval from its Arab Gulf allies."

"The Gulf's camp will use the UAE as a test balloon to assess the reactions to the deal and to pave the way for their own normalization," he said.

The speed of normalization between Israel and other Gulf Arab countries would now become largely dependent on the consequences of the Israel-UAE deal, Baroud observed.

Baroud said the countries involved involved in the agreement have no true interest in advancing the peace process.

"'Resolving' the conflict has nothing to do with the real agendas of the three countries involved in this travesty. The actual goals of the agreement is entirely self-serving, as it will provide two embattled administrations in Washington and Tel Aviv with a lifeline," Baroud said.

The Trump administration can now claim that it has succeeded in the diplomacy of "peace-making" while its predecessor, the Obama administration had miserably failed, Baroud noted. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, can also declare victory, he said.

"Netanyahu, on the other hand, can now proclaim another major 'breakthrough', as he has recently done in Mali and other African countries," Baroud said.

The UAE has been on extremely friendly terms with Tel Aviv for years, Baroud emphasized, hence the deal was really only a de facto normalization finally being made public.

"So, we should expect no changes on the ground whatsoever as far as the belligerent Israeli occupation, settlement expansion or the impending annexation are concerned," he said.

For years, the Middle East has been divided into two major political camps, one led by Israel and Saudi Arabia and the other by Iran and the ongoing war in Syria and the upheaval in various Arab Gulf countries had accentuated this growing divide, Baroud recalled.

"From the point of view of the Arab-Israeli camp, Iran has emerged as the main threat. The UAE has played a major role in keeping the channel of communication with Israel alive so that they continue to coordinate their anti-Iran action whether in Syria or throughout the Middle East," he assessed.

Some skeptics have wondered if there was more to the US-brokered deal, which President Donald Trump wanted to name after himself. Trump earlier this week said the United States was reviewing a UAE bid to buy F-35 fighter jets, the timing of which appeared interesting to some.

Middle East Institute expert Thomas Lippman told Sputnik the agreement as publicized so far raised a host of new and as yet unanswered questions.

"What's in it for the UAE? Why now? Israel was backing away from annexation anyway. It raises as many questions as it answers, such as, will Israeli airliners be allowed to fly through Saudi airspace?" he asked.

The role of Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohamed bin Sulman, often known as MBS, also remained unclear, Lippman told Sputnik.

"Was this a surprise to MBS or did he sign off on it? Is there anything left of the collective Arab resistance?" he asked.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he would expect Saudi Arabia to normalize the ties with Israel on the back of the UAE-Israel deal. Israel's expectation is that other Arab countries might also join in, according to Israeli authorities

However, the agreement was likely to strengthen Iran's popularity and political clout throughout the Middle East region, Lippman warned.

"The Iranians are going to have a propaganda field day, as is Hezbollah," Lippman concluded.