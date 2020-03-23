UAE Set to Suspend Passenger, Transit Flights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:37 AM

The United Arab Emirates have decided to halt passenger and transit flights for two weeks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, state media report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates have decided to halt passenger and transit flights for two weeks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, state media report.

Cargo and evacuation flights will continue as normal, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said on Monday.

If the government decision is approved it will come into force in two days.

The United Arab Emirates have confirmed over 150 coronavirus cases and 2 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The UAE's Emirates airline said on Sunday that it would suspend all passenger flights starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

