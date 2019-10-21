UrduPoint.com
UAE Set Up Headquarters To Send Emiratis Home From Lebanon Amid Ongoing Protests - Embassy

Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:50 AM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Lebanon has set up a headquarters to assist their nationals in leaving the country engulfed in massive anti-government protests, Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamisi, the UAE Ambassador to Beirut, said

"An embassy has set up an operational headquarters, which is led by the diplomatic staff; they are in touch with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in order to facilitate the departure of citizens from the country in accordance with a prepared plan of action in emergency situations," the head of the diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Lebanon, in turn, reported that so far 132 Saudi citizens have managed to depart from Rafic Hariri International Airport.

On Friday, the Gulf states' foreign ministries issued travel advisories for their citizens, recommending to refrain from going to Lebanon at this time or in the event of a stay in the country to take precautions and avoid crowded places.

The rallies erupted in Beirut and other cities in Lebanon on Thursday as the government sought to raise additional funds by introducing a $6 monthly tax on online calls made via WhatsApp and other mobile applications. The tax was abandoned as the protests gained momentum. However, the rallies continued with dozens of people injured in the clashes between the security forces and the protesters.

