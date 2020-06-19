UrduPoint.com
UAE Slams Turkey, Iran For Launching Strikes On Kurdish Areas In Northern Iraq - Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:32 AM

The United Arab Emirates has condemned attacks on the Kurdish areas conducted by Iran and Turkey in northern Iraq and considered it a violation of the latter's sovereignty and principles of international law, the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned attacks on the Kurdish areas conducted by Iran and Turkey in northern Iraq and considered it a violation of the latter's sovereignty and principles of international law, the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Shafaq news outlet reported, citing sources in the local authorities, that Iran's forces had launched a number of strikes on a village in the Erbil province, located in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced the start of its fresh military operation, Claw-Tiger, against the Kurdish-led armed units. According to the ministry, the Turkish forces hit over 150 targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

"The UAE condemned the Turkish and Iranian military intervention in Iraq by bombing areas in the country's north, what constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of an Arab friendly country and principles of international law," the ministry said on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi reaffirms its strong position that rejects any interference in the affairs of Arab states, as well as the UAE's commitment to respect "the sovereignty of brotherly Iraq," according to the statement.

On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that it had destroyed 81 PKK positions and hit the movement's bases in Iraq's Sinjar, Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, Karacak and Hakurk during Ankara's large-scale operation Claw-Eagle.

In response, the Iraqi armed forces condemned Turkey for "a flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has summoned Turkish ambassador Fatih Yildiz and handed a note of protest over to him amid the attacks.

