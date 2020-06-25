(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has criticized Turkey for its role in settling the longstanding conflict in Libya during phone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, saying that Ankara's activity in the country will affect the international community's efforts to restore peace, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the call, both sides affirmed that foreign intervention in Libya will not only harm the country but also neighbouring countries and the entire region. Sheikh Abdullah pointed out that Turkey's current role in the Arab region is not welcome and will have negative implications while highlighting the importance of the joint efforts of the international community to reach a political settlement to the current crisis," the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the minister praised Cairo's role in reaching a political solution to the crisis in Libya, the press release added.

In particular, the minister referred to Egypt initiative unveiled earlier in June that envisages a ceasefire and a political settlement involving the creation of a presidential council with equal representation from the country's three main regions, the east, west and south. The plan has not received support from the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey, which heavily backs the government in Tripoli.

Meanwhile, Cairo's new peace initiative has been backed by the United States, the European Union, Russia, as well as a number of Arab nations.

Libya has been split between the two rival administrations in the west and east. The eastern-based army of commander Khalifa Haftar. the Libyan National Army (LNA), launched an offensive against the UN-recognized GNA in Tripoli last year and made significant gains, before losing a lot of the ground to the Turkey-backed western forces.

In recent weeks, troops affiliated with the GNA have made major military gains against Haftar's army. The western-based government, which has the backing of Turkey and Qatar, has said it wants to seize the strategic city of Sirte from the LNA.

Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that his country had an internationally legitimate right to intervene in Libya and told the army to be prepared to fight abroad if needed. The Egyptian leader noted that his country was ready to offer its military aid to Libyan tribes by equipping and training them. According to Sisi, the so-called red line for the deployment of troops is the city of Sirte, about 560 miles from the border with Egypt. The LNA welcomed Cairo's announcement and introduced a no-fly zone over Sirte on Sunday.