UAE Space Agency Team Enjoyed Time in Russia, Will Continue Work With Roscosmos - Official

Members of the United Arab Emirates space program enjoyed their time in Baikonur, Russia and the agency wants to continue its partnership with Roscosmos, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Engineering Department Senior Director Amer AlGhaferi told Sputnik

CAPE CANAVERAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Members of the United Arab Emirates space program enjoyed their time in Baikonur, Russia and the agency wants to continue its partnership with Roscosmos, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Engineering Department Senior Director Amer AlGhaferi told Sputnik.

UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi was among the four-member SpaceX Crew-6 mission that docked to the International Space Station (ISS) safely on Friday. Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg are also aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that launched from Florida on Thursday on a mission expected to last six months.

"I did not have the privilege to stay long in Russia but the first two launches we did - we did it with Russia.

I spent, I think, almost one month in Baikonur. We enjoyed it. The environment there is very unique and we always have great memories of working in Russia and we will continue to do so," AlGhaferi said.

The MBRSC's mission, he added, is to add value globally and use its unique approach of focusing on programs with high added value and completing them in a short amount of time.

SpaceX Crew-6 is a second mission of MBRSC in the international partnership. The first mission was in 2019 and it was 8 days long and it was full of science experiments and research.� MBRSC, founded in 2006, is focused on various space projects: including the Emirates Mars Mission, the Emirates Lunar Mission, and the UAE astronaut program.