UrduPoint.com

UAE Space Agency Team Enjoyed Time In Russia, Will Continue Work With Roscosmos - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 08:23 PM

UAE Space Agency Team Enjoyed Time in Russia, Will Continue Work With Roscosmos - Official

Members of the United Arab Emirates space program enjoyed their time in Baikonur, Russia and the agency wants to continue its partnership with Roscosmos, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Engineering Department Senior Director Amer AlGhaferi told Sputnik

CAPE CANAVERAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Members of the United Arab Emirates space program enjoyed their time in Baikonur, Russia and the agency wants to continue its partnership with Roscosmos, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Engineering Department Senior Director Amer AlGhaferi told Sputnik.

UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi was among the four-member SpaceX Crew-6 mission that docked to the International Space Station (ISS) safely on Friday. Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg are also aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that launched from Florida on Thursday on a mission expected to last six months.

"I did not have the privilege to stay long in Russia but the first two launches we did - we did it with Russia.

I spent, I think, almost one month in Baikonur. We enjoyed it. The environment there is very unique and we always have great memories of working in Russia and we will continue to do so," AlGhaferi said.

The MBRSC's mission, he added, is to add value globally and use its unique approach of focusing on programs with high added value and completing them in a short amount of time.

SpaceX Crew-6 is a second mission of MBRSC in the international partnership. The first mission was in 2019 and it was 8 days long and it was full of science experiments and research.� MBRSC, founded in 2006, is focused on various space projects: including the Emirates Mars Mission, the Emirates Lunar Mission, and the UAE astronaut program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia UAE Bowen Rashid Florida United Arab Emirates SpaceX March 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE positioned itself as key player in Global Valu ..

UAE positioned itself as key player in Global Value Chain: Al Zeyoudi

6 minutes ago
 SpaceX Partnership Helps NASA Move Faster While Ke ..

SpaceX Partnership Helps NASA Move Faster While Keeping Safety at Heart - Engine ..

7 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested, motorcycle, cattle, weapon ..

Three dacoits arrested, motorcycle, cattle, weapons recovered

8 minutes ago
 Hundreds of migrants flown home from Tunisia after ..

Hundreds of migrants flown home from Tunisia after attacks

8 minutes ago
 CTP collects Rs.80 million through 99,483 challan ..

CTP collects Rs.80 million through 99,483 challan tickets in February

8 minutes ago
 NASA, Roscosmos Meet Regularly on Space Vehicle Sa ..

NASA, Roscosmos Meet Regularly on Space Vehicle Safety as Part of ICC Community ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.