(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, called on Yemen's government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Sunday to engage in the Saudi-led initiative that seeks to ease tensions in Yemen's south.

Last week, Saudi Arabia and UAE set up a joint committee to oversee the implementation of a ceasefire in south Yemen. On Tuesday, Riyadh invited representatives of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the STC to meet in Saudi Arabia for reconciliation talks.

"Important that Government of Yemen & Southern Transitional Council accept & engage in Saudi initiative to reduce tension and avoid escalation.

The way to move forward is through Saudi-led dialogue," Gargash tweeted.

The state minister added that the coalition was concerned that an escalation of tensions in south Yemen could lead to terrorist groups taking advantage of the conflict and strengthening their positions in the region.

Tensions in south Yemen spiked on August 7 when the STC, previously allied with the government in the fight against the rebel Houthi movement, took control of government offices and military facilities in Aden. Clashes in the region have continued, sparking international concern.