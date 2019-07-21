UrduPoint.com
UAE State Minister Says Arab Coalition Reached Strategic Goals In Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:11 PM

UAE State Minister Says Arab Coalition Reached Strategic Goals in Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has achieved its strategic goals and will move on to the next phase of assuring political stability there, Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, said Sunday.

"Modern wars are very complex. Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria prove it.

By comparison, the Arab coalition has achieved its strategic objectives [in Yemen], notably to counter attempts to change the balance of powers in the region, rebuild the state and free the land. It now plans to assure political stability and sustainability," he tweeted.

The coalition has been conducting deadly airstrikes in Yemen since March 2015 in support of the internationally-recognized government. The Yemeni rivals held a rare meeting in Stockholm last December where they agreed to swap prisoners and hand over control of Al Hudaydah to the United Nations.

