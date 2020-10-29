UAE Strongly Denounces Recent Houthi Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The UAE Foreign Ministry has expressed its strong condemnation over the recent launch by Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement of six bomb-laden drones in the direction of Saudi Arabia, which targeted civilian areas, according to the state-owned WAM news agency.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said that its forces had intercepted and destroyed six booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Houthi rebels against Saudi citizens and civilian facilities. The coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said that such "terrorist attempts" constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

The increased Houthi attacks in recent times against the kingdom is a dangerous escalation, the foreign ministry said in a statement cited by WAM, and reiterated its full solidarity with Riyadh in regard with the issue while supporting all measures taken to preserve the country's security and safety of its citizens.

The UAE stands with Saudi Arabia against all threats posed to its security and stability, the statement read, adding that security of the UAE and the kingdom is "indivisible," and any danger that the kingdom faces is seen by Abu Dhabi as a threat to its own safety.

The fresh attack by Houthis has proved that the movement seeks to undermine security and stability in the region, the foreign ministry noted.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

The Houthis often use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.