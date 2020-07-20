UAE Successfully Launches Mars Mission - Vice President

The UAE's first space mission to Mars has been launched successfully, and all of the Hope space probe's systems are functioning properly, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Monday

Hope was launched from the space center on Japan's Tanegashima island at 21:58 GMT on Sunday using a Mitsubishi H-IIA booster.

"We announce the successful launch of the Hope probe," the top UAE official tweeted, adding that the spacecraft's systems - propulsion, command, control and navigation - are operating well.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine congratulated Abu Dhabi with the launch.

The Hope probe is expected to reach the Red Planet in February 2021. Its main goal is to study the atmosphere and climate of Mars by collecting data for two years, with a possible extension of the mission until 2025.