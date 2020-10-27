UrduPoint.com
UAE, Sudanese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Common Issues' In Phone Call - Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

The prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, discussed issues of common interest with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on the phone on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, discussed issues of common interest with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on the phone on Tuesday.

"[Sheikh Mohammed] receive[d] a phone call from Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, during which they discussed several common issues between their two countries," the Dubai Media Office tweeted.

The Dubai government's press service did not specify details of the talks.

The call comes as Sudan is set to become the third Arab country, after the UAE and Bahrain, to join the US-brokered Abraham accords, a system of fresh peace deals with Israel.

