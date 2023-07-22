Open Menu

UAE Summons Top Swedish Diplomat In Abu Dhabi Over New Attack On Quran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The United Arab Emirates summoned the top Swedish diplomat in the country on Friday to protest the newest attack on the Quran in Stockholm, the UAE Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The United Arab Emirates summoned the top Swedish diplomat in the country on Friday to protest the newest attack on the Quran in Stockholm, the UAE Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, and handed her an official note of protest against the repeated attacks and abuses on copies of the Holy Quran committed by extremists in the Kingdom of Sweden," it said.

It criticized the Swedish government for allowing a protest, during which a copy of the Quran was stomped on, to go ahead outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador the same day.

The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned the Nordic nation for demonstrating a lack of respect for social values as well as its attempts to use freedom of expression to justify such "heinous acts," saying religious symbols should be respected at a time when the international community is striving for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

