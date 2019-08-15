Nasser Khabaji, a member of the presidium of the Southern Transitional Council that has recently seized the Yemeni city of Aden, has told Sputnik that support for the movement on the part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is natural considering the two are part of the Arab coalition fighting against the Houthis

�Last week, after several days of fierce fighting, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured. Yemeni Interior Minister Ahmed Misri said that 400 UAE military vehicles were used by separatists from the council during the fighting in Aden.

"The UAE is an active partner of the Arab coalition. They were the closest to the southerners, given their participation in the battles on the ground side by side with them within the coalition. Of course, their support for the Transitional Council is natural in the context of its struggle against terrorism, in which great results have been achieved," Khabaji said, answering a question about the UAE role in the recent developments in Aden.

According to the official, members of the Islah political party, which is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood (banned in Russia), were fighting on the side of the Yemeni presidential forces in Aden.

"The duty of the forces of the South is to protect its people from aggression and repression, to protect Aden and all the southern provinces from terrorism, whatever it may be, from the Muslim Brotherhood or Houthis, supported by the legitimate authorities," Khabaju pointed out.

At the same time , Khabaji stressed that the Southern Transitional Council considered Hadi a legitimate president.

The southern region of Yemen is seeking independence and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into single state in 1990.

The Southern Transitional Council was created in 2017 around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists.