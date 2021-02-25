UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Supports Biden's Bet On Diplomacy In Dealing With Iran - Ex-Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:56 PM

UAE Supports Biden's Bet on Diplomacy in Dealing with Iran - Ex-Foreign Minister

The United Arab Emirates endorses US President Joe Biden's strategic emphasis on diplomacy in dealing with the Iranian nuclear problem as long as it addresses other issues such as Tehran's missile program and support to proxy groups, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The United Arab Emirates endorses US President Joe Biden's strategic emphasis on diplomacy in dealing with the Iranian nuclear problem as long as it addresses other issues such as Tehran's missile program and support to proxy groups, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday.

"Strategically, the Biden administration is doing the right thing in terms of prioritizing diplomacy," Gargash said during a virtual conference at the Brookings Institution. "Are we concerned about missiles, are we concerned about proxie politics? Yes, we are. We need this to be taken into account. So that is really our concern."

The UAE would support the reinstatement of the nuclear deal, ditched by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, as it is with further negotiations on outstanding issues.

"We will be supportive of it. But what we want to really know is are other issues going to be addressed," Gargash said.

He urged the United States to consult with its allies in the Middle East and launch a comprehensive diplomatic process for a permanent solution rather than a fast one.

"It's important in my assessment to get the process going. The idea basically is not only to find a fast solution, the idea is to find a permanent solution. And to find a permanent solution, number 1, you need to prioritize diplomacy, number 2, you need to deescalate, number 3, you need also to listen to the concerns of your neighbors and your friends in the region, us and others," former minister said.

The process, Gargash added, should not only be about the stability of the region but prosperity.

Gargash denounced as "a very dangerous talk" routine Israeli statements about the possibility of unilateral military action against Iran.

"I understand the concerns, but again from where we sit here in the Gulf and from the region that has been scarred by too many, too many conflicts other than diplomacy we just see no option, no option at all," he said.

According to media reports, US and Israel are reconvening a strategic working group to share intelligence and consult ahead anticipated first meaningful steps to revive the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Nuclear UAE Trump Tehran Brookings United States United Arab Emirates Middle East National University Media All From Share

Recent Stories

Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan: from protest her ..

5 minutes ago

High Commission in Ottawa, Consulates hold E-Katch ..

5 minutes ago

Verstappen 'not thinking' about succeeding Hamilto ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan HC in UK resumes in-person consular servi ..

46 minutes ago

Minister invites FCCI delegation to explore emergi ..

5 minutes ago

US govt gifts IT wall to Punjab Health dept fight ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.