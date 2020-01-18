UAE Supports German Efforts on Calling Berlin Conference on Libya - Minister of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The United Arab Emirates is supporting the German efforts on calling a conference on settling the conflict in Libya, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said.

On Sunday, the German capital will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), are expected to attend the event.

"Looking foreword [forward] to a successful Berlin Conference in our joint efforts towards an end to the conflict in Libya. The UAE unreservedly supports German efforts in convening the conference & the international community's goals of peace & stability in Libya," Gargash wrote on his Twitter page.

On Sunday, the East-based LNA and West-based GNA announced a ceasefire. On the next day, the warring parties met in Moscow to finalize the deal. While the GNA delegation signed the agreement, the LNA representatives asked for additional time to review its details and left the Russian capital shortly thereafter.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations: the internationally recognized GNA and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's offensive on Tripoli.