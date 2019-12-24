UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Supports Saudi Court's Ruling Over Journalist Khashoggi Murder Trial- Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:48 AM

UAE Supports Saudi Court's Ruling Over Journalist Khashoggi Murder Trial- Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates considers the verdict of a Saudi court over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial to be evidence of the Saudi justice's independence, according to the ministry's statement

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates considers the verdict of a Saudi court over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial to be evidence of the Saudi justice's independence, according to the ministry's statement.

On Monday, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and jailed another three for a total of 24 years over their involvement in the murder of the The Washington Post columnist, who went missing in October 2018 after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy. The remaining three of the 11 people on trial were acquitted.

According to the statement, spread by the country's Emirates News Agency (WAM), Saudi Arabia confirmed its commitment to respect the law in the investigation of Khashoggi's murder.

The court's ruling confirms the independence of Saudi justice and its transparency, while the whole investigation was conducted within a fair transparent system.

The ministry also rejected any attempts to use Khashoggi case to interfere in the kingdom's domestic affairs.

In October 2018, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of Khadhoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that the columnist was killed and his body dismembered inside the consulate.

A United Nations-led investigation concluded in February that Khashoggi's killing was premeditated and perpetrated by Saudi officials. The Saudi monarchy has denied any role in the journalist's death, saying he was killed in a rogue operation.

Turkey and international human rights groups have already slammed the ruling of a Saudi court in the trial over Khashoggi's murder trial.

Related Topics

Murder Washington Riyadh Saudi Istanbul Independence Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates February October 2018 Post Court Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

LHC to announce today verdict on bail petition of ..

11 minutes ago

Nestlé to partner in Clean Hunza Project, recycle ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Judiciary rulings on murder of Khashoggi emp ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian markets drift as traders shift into holiday ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Names Robert Blair as US Special Envoy for I ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.