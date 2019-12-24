(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates considers the verdict of a Saudi court over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial to be evidence of the Saudi justice's independence, according to the ministry's statement.

On Monday, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and jailed another three for a total of 24 years over their involvement in the murder of the The Washington Post columnist, who went missing in October 2018 after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy. The remaining three of the 11 people on trial were acquitted.

According to the statement, spread by the country's Emirates News Agency (WAM), Saudi Arabia confirmed its commitment to respect the law in the investigation of Khashoggi's murder.

The court's ruling confirms the independence of Saudi justice and its transparency, while the whole investigation was conducted within a fair transparent system.

The ministry also rejected any attempts to use Khashoggi case to interfere in the kingdom's domestic affairs.

A United Nations-led investigation concluded in February that Khashoggi's killing was premeditated and perpetrated by Saudi officials. The Saudi monarchy has denied any role in the journalist's death, saying he was killed in a rogue operation.

Turkey and international human rights groups have already slammed the ruling of a Saudi court in the trial over Khashoggi's murder trial.