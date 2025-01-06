UAE, Syria discuss building ties as new ministers visit

Foreign ministers from the UAE and Syria's new government discussed strengthening relations at a meeting Monday during the first official Syrian visit to the Gulf country since the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Foreign ministers from the UAE and Syria's new government discussed strengthening relations at a meeting Monday during the first official Syrian visit to the Gulf country since the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad.

The United Arab Emirates top diplomat Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syria's new Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani "discussed ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two countries," UAE's official WAM news agency reported.

Sheikh Abdullah also "reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over all its territories".

The meetings in Abu Dhabi also included Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab, according to WAM.

Their trip to the UAE comes after they visited its Gulf neighbours, Qatar on Sunday, and last week Saudi Arabia which was their first foreign stop.

Earlier, Syria's official news agency SANA reported Shaibani had arrived in the UAE with the other officials.

The foreign minister posted a picture of himself on X stepping off a plane, and said he looked forward "to building constructive bilateral relations".