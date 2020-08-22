UAE Thinks Israel Unlikely to Resume West Bank Annexation Plans After Peace Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) believes Israel is not going to proceed with its West Bank annexation plans after suspending them as part of the historic bilateral peace deal, Omar Saif Ghobash, the assistant minister for cultural affairs of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told Sputnik.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the plans to the West Bank territories remain on the table even though Israel has pledged to suspend them after concluding a historic peace deal with the UAE.

"We do not think that that is likely. I do not think we would have walked into an agreement had there not been certain guarantees. On the other hand, we do recognize on the Palestinian side and on the Israeli side that everybody has their interest groups and the conventional rhetoric that they must come up with.

So we are interpreting [Netanyahu's] statements in light of the electoral process in Israel and the promises that he has made to various groups," Ghobash said.

The Emirati official underlined that Netanyahu's public statement on the West Bank annexation should not be "taken at face value."

Israel and the UAE reached a landmark agreement last week, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties, which, among other things, entails Israel freezing its annexation plans in the West Bank. The two countries are planning to sign a variety of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.

Two main Palestinian movements - Fatah and Hamas - have criticized the pact.