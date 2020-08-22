UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Thinks Israel Unlikely To Resume West Bank Annexation Plans After Peace Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:09 AM

UAE Thinks Israel Unlikely to Resume West Bank Annexation Plans After Peace Deal

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) believes Israel is not going to proceed with its West Bank annexation plans after suspending them as part of the historic bilateral peace deal, Omar Saif Ghobash, the assistant minister for cultural affairs of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) believes Israel is not going to proceed with its West Bank annexation plans after suspending them as part of the historic bilateral peace deal, Omar Saif Ghobash, the assistant minister for cultural affairs of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told Sputnik.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the plans to the West Bank territories remain on the table even though Israel has pledged to suspend them after concluding a historic peace deal with the UAE.

"We do not think that that is likely. I do not think we would have walked into an agreement had there not been certain guarantees. On the other hand, we do recognize on the Palestinian side and on the Israeli side that everybody has their interest groups and the conventional rhetoric that they must come up with.

So we are interpreting [Netanyahu's] statements in light of the electoral process in Israel and the promises that he has made to various groups," Ghobash said.

The Emirati official underlined that Netanyahu's public statement on the West Bank annexation should not be "taken at face value."

Israel and the UAE reached a landmark agreement last week, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties, which, among other things, entails Israel freezing its annexation plans in the West Bank. The two countries are planning to sign a variety of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.

Two main Palestinian movements - Fatah and Hamas - have criticized the pact.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE Bank United States United Arab Emirates Agreement

Recent Stories

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

7 minutes ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

24 minutes ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

24 minutes ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

25 minutes ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

25 minutes ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.