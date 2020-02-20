UAE to Be First Arab Country to Use Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes - Minister

The United Arab Emirates will become the first Arab country to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday, after the nation received an operating license for the first UAE Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

"In relation to the close launch of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the UAE will become the first Arab country to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," Gargash said.

On Thursday, the UAE permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Hamad al-Kaabi, told Sputnik that the UAE push toward nuclear energy would not result in developing nuclear weapons.

Al-Kaabi added that Abu Dhabi was actively involved in the development of international peace programs, stressing its commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

On Monday, the UAE's nuclear watchdog issued an operating license for the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, allowing its operator to begin preparations for commercial launch.