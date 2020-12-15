The United Arab Emirates will continue to support the international effors aimed at stabilizing the political crisis in Libya, including with regard to the arms embargo, UAE Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday

"Libya is an important Arab country, and we, together with Russia, make efforts toward stabilizing the situation there," Al Nahyan said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, citing the joint participation in the Berlin Conference on Libya as an example of such cooperation.

The UAE foreign minister said the long-standing political crisis in Libya was being exacerbated by the increased activity of terrorist groups made possible by weapon supplies from abroad despite the international arms embargo on Libya agreed in Berlin.

"We will continue our efforts with our partners within the Berlin Conference format and the Arab League to stabilize the situation in Libya as soon as possible," Al Nahyan added.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Two rival administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

An international conference on Libya was held in Berlin in January, where participating countries have agreed to not supply arms to any of the Libyan rivals as a measure of non-interference. However the rivals continued to accuse each other of collusion with foreign governments, including those which have agreed to the pact. Turkey, in particular, has been accused of supplying weapons to the GNA amid Turkish troops deployed in Libya.