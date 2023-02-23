UAE to Enter Top 20 Leading Foreign Economic Partners of Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

The UAE will for the first time enter the Top 20 leading foreign economic partners of Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The UAE will for the first time enter the Top 20 leading foreign economic partners of Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

He said the record-high level of trade between the countries in 2022 brings the Emirates to the leaders among the Arab countries in terms of that indicator and allows the UAE "to enter the Top 20 of Russia's leading foreign economic partners for the first time.

"Russian companies consider the UAE as a convenient production and logistics hub for organizing export supplies, importing demanded components, equipment and materials to Russia. In particular, the creation of a Russian industrial cluster in the Kizad free economic zone near Abu Dhabi is seen as promising," Bogdanov said.