UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE To Launch First Arab Probe To Mars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:48 AM

UAE to launch first Arab probe to Mars

After sending its first astronaut to space last year, the United Arab Emirates is to launch a probe to Mars in July, state news agency WAM announced Tuesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):After sending its first astronaut to space last year, the United Arab Emirates is to launch a probe to Mars in July, state news agency WAM announced Tuesday.

The unmanned probe, named Hope, will be "the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation", it said.

WAM said the probe would be launched on July 15, at 2051 GMT, from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre, using a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries platform.

It is set to make a 495-million-kilometre (307-million-mile) journey to reach and orbit the Red Planet.

Last September, Hazza al-Mansouri made history as the first Emirati in space.

Related Topics

Japan United Arab Emirates July September From Mitsubishi Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Sends 14 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Palestine Am ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports  986 deaths with 45, 898 cases o ..

54 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum today

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian equities rally stalls on lingering economic ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.