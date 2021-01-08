UAE to Reopen Borders to Qatar Starting Saturday

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The United Arab Emirates will open its land, sea and air borders to Qatari travelers starting Saturday, ending more than three years of blockade, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

"The UAE will work toward reopening all land, sea and air ports for incoming and outgoing traffic, and the relevant UAE authorities have been instructed to take these measures starting January 9," a statement read.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, the undersecretary of the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday that the UAE will launch bilateral talks with Qatar to resolve outstanding issues.

The UAE broke off travel, trade and diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 after its ally in the region, Saudi Arabia, accused the small Gulf kingdom of condoning terrorism. They were joined in the boycott by Bahrain.

