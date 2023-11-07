Open Menu

UAE To Set Up 150-bed Field Hospital In Gaza: Official Media

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 05:38 PM

The United Arab Emirates is to set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, official media said after the death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas passed 10,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry

Five aircraft flew out of Abu Dhabi for Arish in northern Egypt carrying equipment and supplies for the 150-bed facility, WAM news agency said late Monday.

Five aircraft flew out of Abu Dhabi for Arish in northern Egypt carrying equipment and supplies for the 150-bed facility, WAM news agency said late Monday.

An official contacted by AFP said there was no immediate information on how the equipment will be transferred to Gaza, where there is only one operational border point, the Rafah crossing near Arish.

The hospital's facilities will include anaesthetics and surgery, gynaecology and intensive care units "catering to both children and adults", WAM said.

Some 4,000 children are among the 10,000 who have died so far, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday.

Health facilities in Gaza are overwhelmed, and medical stocks are in short supply as hospitals and health care are increasingly targeted by attacks, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Since the start of hostilities, 14 out of 35 hospitals with inpatient capacities have stopped functioning and 71 per cent of all primary care facilities across Gaza have shut down due to damage or lack of fuel, OCHA says.

