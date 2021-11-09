UAE top diplomat meets Syria president: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The United Arab Emirate's top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday, the first such visit by a top UAE official since the start of the war, state media said.

"President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed," and an accompanying delegation, the official SANA news agency said, adding that the two discussed ways to develop bilateral ties, and economic partnerships.