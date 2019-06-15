UAE Top Diplomat Says Too Early for Fingerpointing in Tanker Attack

The United Arab Emirates cannot tell yet who attacked commercial ships off its coast this week, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed said Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The United Arab Emirates cannot tell yet who attacked commercial ships off its coast this week, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed said Saturday.

"So far, we have not decided that there is enough evidence to point to a specific state in relation to the attack on tankers off the coast of the UAE," he was quoted as saying by the Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya.

On Thursday, two oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Washington immediately blamed Iran for the attacks and deployed a destroyer to the region. Tehran has strongly refuted Washington's accusations.