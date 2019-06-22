UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Routes in Region - Reports

The General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates (GCAA) has called on airline companies registered in the country to avoid flying over areas in the Middle East where there are potential risks for civil aviation safety, local media reported on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates (GCAA) has called on airline companies registered in the country to avoid flying over areas in the Middle East where there are potential risks for civil aviation safety, local media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration banned the country's airlines from flying over the Iranian waters in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman over increased military activities in the region and related risks of miscalculation. UAE-based airlines Emirates and Flydubaihave also adjusted the routes of their flights to avoid flying in above mentioned areas.

According to Emirates News Agency, the warning was issued as a precautionary measure in the wake of the developments in the region.

The news comes after Iran on Thursday downed a US spy drone over the coastal province of Hormozgan, facing the Persian Gulf, for entering the national airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace. US President Donald Trump said Iran had made a "big mistake" but later told reporters perhaps it was not intentional.