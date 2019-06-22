UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Urges National Airlines To Avoid Dangerous Routes In Region - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:20 PM

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Routes in Region - Reports

The General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates (GCAA) has called on airline companies registered in the country to avoid flying over areas in the Middle East where there are potential risks for civil aviation safety, local media reported on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates (GCAA) has called on airline companies registered in the country to avoid flying over areas in the Middle East where there are potential risks for civil aviation safety, local media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration banned the country's airlines from flying over the Iranian waters in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman over increased military activities in the region and related risks of miscalculation. UAE-based airlines Emirates and Flydubaihave also adjusted the routes of their flights to avoid flying in above mentioned areas.

According to Emirates News Agency, the warning was issued as a precautionary measure in the wake of the developments in the region.

The news comes after Iran on Thursday downed a US spy drone over the coastal province of Hormozgan, facing the Persian Gulf, for entering the national airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace. US President Donald Trump said Iran had made a "big mistake" but later told reporters perhaps it was not intentional.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Oman Trump United Arab Emirates Middle East Media From

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

8 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

8 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

9 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

9 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

9 minutes ago

Govt asked to reconsider taxes on cement industry ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.