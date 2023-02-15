UrduPoint.com

UAE, US Agree To Jointly Counter Threats In Middle East - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The United Arab Emirates and the United States have agreed to jointly combat extremism and other threats in the Middle East, as well as work further on normalizing relations between Arab countries and Israel, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and several members of the US Congress in Washington to discuss bilateral relations between the countries.

"During the talks, the two sides highlighted their joint commitment to combating extremism and confronting the threats facing the two sides in the Middle East region, and continuing to work to promote the Abraham Accords," the ministry's statement read.

The officials also discussed the UAE-US cooperation in the areas of security, climate, trade and investment, the UAE Foreign Ministry added.

The United States launched a process to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab world in 2020. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed a set of documents dubbed the Abraham Peace Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declarative section of the Accords, but did not sign the relevant document with Israel, unlike other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue.

The Abraham Peace Accords entailed the resumption of embassy operations, the establishment of direct flights and the lifting of bans on tourist trips and official visits between Israel and the three Arab countries.

