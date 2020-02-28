UAE, US Militaries Prepare for Bilateral Exercise to Promote Regional Security - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The seventh annual bilateral military exercise between the US and United Arab Emirates (UAE) begins March 8 with a focus on preparing responses to potential regional crises, the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Native Fury 20 is a joint exercise involving thousands of forces demonstrating the ability to respond to contingencies, natural disasters and other possible crises in the region," the release said.

The exercise involves live fire and maneuver training, skill development, ship-to-shore offloads of personnel, equipment and humanitarian resources, as well as convoy movements across the UAE, the release added.

Native Fury has taken place every two years since 2008, according to the release.