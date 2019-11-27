UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:26 PM

UAE Voices Support for Palestine's Self-Determination Ahead of Int'l Day Solidarity

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed on Wednesday UAE support for the Palestinian people's rights, including the right to self-determination, and for the efforts on the international and regional levels to resolve the Palestinian issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed on Wednesday UAE support for the Palestinian people's rights, including the right to self-determination, and for the efforts on the international and regional levels to resolve the Palestinian issue.

Al Nahyan addressed the message to the chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Ambassador Cheikh Niang, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, which is held on November 29 each year.

"We reiterate our solidarity and cooperation with the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to self-determination and our support for all the international and regional efforts to alleviate [Palestinians'] suffering," Al Nahyan was quoted as saying by the state-run Emirates News Agency.

The president stressed that the Palestinian issue would remain a matter of concern for the Arab states.

On November 26, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that his country was ready to hold negotiations with Israel. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not believe in the possibility of peace between the two countries.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

