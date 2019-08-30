UrduPoint.com
UAE Wants To Test Russia's Orion-E Drone On Own Territory - Russian Governmental Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:44 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has asked Russia to conduct tests of Russia's Orion-E drone on the UAE territory, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Friday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has asked Russia to conduct tests of Russia's Orion-E drone on the UAE territory, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Friday.

"Work on delivering Orion-E to a country of the Middle East and North Africa region has really been underway.

However, it is currently too early to discuss contract signing. Apart from that, we are studying the possibility of showing the Orion-E system to the UAE, which has requested holding demonstration tests on its territory," the service said.

The head of the defense cooperation agency, Dmitry Shugayev, has previously told Sputnik that "a Middle Eastern nation" seeks purchasing the Orion-E long-endurance drone.

