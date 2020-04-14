UAE, WHO Ship 27 Tonnes of Aid to Somalia to Help Fight COVID-19 - Official Media

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian and medical aid to Somalia to help the African nation combat the coronavirus disease, the state-run WAM news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian and medical aid to Somalia to help the African nation combat the coronavirus disease, the state-run WAM news agency reported on Tuesday.

Somalia has received seven tonnes of aid from the UAE and 20 tonnes from WHO, according to WAM.

"The UAE has a duty to provide everything in its efforts, as well as all forms of support, to enhance a global power against the spread of COVID-19," UAE Ambassador to Somalia Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi said as quoted by WAM.

To date, the Somalian health authorities have confirmed 60 coronavirus cases in the country and two related fatalities. Meanwhile, the UAE has registered 4,521 cases and 25 deaths.