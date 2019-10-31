UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Withdraws Troops From Yemen's Aden, Cedes Control To Saudi, Yemeni Troops - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:17 PM

UAE Withdraws Troops From Yemen's Aden, Cedes Control to Saudi, Yemeni Troops - Military

The UAE troops, stationed in Yemen's southern province of Aden over the past four years for fighting the Houthi rebels, left the area and ceded control to the Saudi and Yemeni forces, the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The UAE troops, stationed in Yemen's southern province of Aden over the past four years for fighting the Houthi rebels, left the area and ceded control to the Saudi and Yemeni forces, the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After successfully completing the military mission for the liberation of Aden, ensuring its security guarantees and ceding control to the Saudi and Yemeni troops, the UAE forces left Aden. Aden was passed successfully to the Saudi and Yemeni forces pursuant to the responsibility emanating from the military strategy for the consolidation of the military gains in the area," the General Command said, as quoted by the Emirates News Agency.

According to the statement, the UAE troops would still remain part of the Arab coalition in Yemen that fights the Houthis on the Yemeni government's side.

On Sunday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that the Arab coalition's troops in Aden would be repositioned in line with "the current operational tasks" and be transferred under the command of Saudi Arabia.

In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states joined the military conflict between the Houthis and the internationally recognized Yemeni government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi on the latter's side. The UAE troops, in particular, played a decisive role in liberating Aden from the Houthis and passing the province under Hadi's control.

In summer 2019, Aden and several other southern areas were seized by the separatist Southern Transitional Council of Yemen, which reportedly had the backing of the United Arab Emirates. Hadi harshly criticized the UAE forces and demanded that they be excluded from the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Saudi Aden Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Sunday 2015 2019 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed visits Prince Saud Al Faisal In ..

6 minutes ago

UN Secretary General shares message on World Citie ..

4 minutes ago

Third deadly quake in weeks hits south Philippines ..

7 minutes ago

Minister for Railways announces compensation for T ..

13 minutes ago

Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over ..

7 minutes ago

UAE highlights importance of ensuring full, meanin ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.