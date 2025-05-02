Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2 May, 2025) As part of its participation in the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025, the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) announced the formation of its new advisory board, in an initiative underscoring its ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati women and expanding their role in shaping the future of the board’s projects and initiatives.

This strategic step also aims to leverage the diverse expertise of the new board members to broaden the organization’s local and international partnerships and to further elevate the standing of children’s literature within the Arab and global cultural landscapes.



The newly formed advisory council brings together a distinguished group of Emirati women leaders, including Aysha Al Hamrani, an acclaimed artist and children’s book illustrator known for her interactive storytelling works; Israa Al Mulla, Director of the International school of Storytelling at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, renowned for her extensive expertise in designing storytelling programs; Amna Al Mazmi, Director of the Kalimat Foundation, widely recognized for her impactful efforts in empowering children’s access to knowledge; Fatma AlKhatib, founder of Sidra Publishing House, known for her dedication to high-quality educational content; Moza Al Rand, Head of Events and Planning at the Sharjah Book Authority; and Noura Al Khoury, an acclaimed Emirati author whose children’s books and stories have enriched Arabic libraries with educational and values-driven narratives.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the UAEBBY, emphasized that the formation of the new advisory board is part of a broader strategic vision to expand the organisation’s impact and future role.

She said: “This new board reflects our deep belief in empowering Emirati women to take on leading roles in the development of the children’s book industry and to contribute meaningfully to the initiatives we organize to promote reading.

These talented women bring fresh perspectives that will strengthen the quality of our projects and widen the scope of engagement with authors, illustrators, and children’s literature professionals both locally and internationally.”

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY, Said: “As we embark on a new and more advanced phase of our journey, the advisory board will play a key role in enriching and expanding our programming.

From launching innovative initiatives that target children and young readers, to deepening cooperation with writers, illustrators, and publishers—this board represents a vibrant think tank capable of proposing creative solutions to advance the children’s book sector and foster a deeper culture of reading.

With this newly appointed board, the UAEBBY aims to reshape its programmes and events to align with evolving trends in reader engagement and publishing for young audiences.

The Board will continue to focus on building the capacities of professionals in the field of children’s literature, encouraging them to produce high-quality and innovative content. It also seeks to introduce stimulating, interactive events that fuse storytelling, art, and learning to cultivate reading habits and critical and creative thinking among children and youth.

The UAEBBY is also committed to addressing the evolving needs of publishers, authors, and illustrators by offering advanced professional development opportunities and hosting workshops and training sessions focused on both the technical and artistic dimensions of children’s literature.

It further seeks to foster strong partnerships with cultural and educational institutions to strengthen the presence of children’s books in schools and public libraries, while contributing to the creation of an environment that nurtures young readers and creative minds, guided by the belief that building a knowledge-based society begins with the very first book a child reads.