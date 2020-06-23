UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Abu Dhabi Allows Movement Between Emirate's Cities For Residents Starting June 23

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:24 AM

UAE's Abu Dhabi Allows Movement Between Emirate's Cities for Residents Starting June 23

Authorities of the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi have allowed its citizens to move between the emirate's cities amid the easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the press office of the Abu Dhabi government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Authorities of the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi have allowed its citizens to move between the emirate's cities amid the easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the press office of the Abu Dhabi government said on Monday.

"Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ & @DoHSocial [Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Health], have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi's regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am [02:00 GMT] on Tuesday, 23 June," the office wrote on Twitter.

The travel ban has been in place since June 2.

Last week, the government of the United Arab Emirates said that it would permit residents to leave the country beginning June 23.

So far, the UAE has confirmed 44,925 cases, with 302 deaths and over 32,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Police Twitter UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates May June All From Government

Recent Stories

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

26 minutes ago

Gas Flow Via TurkStream to Temporarily Stop for Ma ..

41 minutes ago

Rs 56b tax relief a mega step of PTI govt: Mian As ..

41 minutes ago

Hyderabad's civic agencies still waiting for funds ..

41 minutes ago

Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists Agree on C ..

42 minutes ago

50 shopkeepers fined for over charging

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.