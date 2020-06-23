Authorities of the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi have allowed its citizens to move between the emirate's cities amid the easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the press office of the Abu Dhabi government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Authorities of the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi have allowed its citizens to move between the emirate's cities amid the easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the press office of the Abu Dhabi government said on Monday.

"Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ & @DoHSocial [Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Health], have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi's regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am [02:00 GMT] on Tuesday, 23 June," the office wrote on Twitter.

The travel ban has been in place since June 2.

Last week, the government of the United Arab Emirates said that it would permit residents to leave the country beginning June 23.

So far, the UAE has confirmed 44,925 cases, with 302 deaths and over 32,000 recoveries.