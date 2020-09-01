UrduPoint.com
UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest In Israel Agency Agree On Cooperation- Officials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:03 PM

UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel Agency Agree on Cooperation- Officials

UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Invest in Israel agency affiliated with the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry have agreed on cooperation, the media office of the Abu Dhabi government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Invest in Israel agency affiliated with the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry have agreed on cooperation, the media office of the Abu Dhabi government said on Tuesday.

An Israeli delegation is in Abu Dhabi to finalize the US-brokered deal, announced in mid-August, on the full normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE.

"@InvestAbuDhabi and @investinisrael set out plans for bilateral investment cooperation, during a landmark first meeting when both parties explored mutually beneficial areas of partnership with a strong focus on innovation and technology," the office said in a statement published on Twitter.

The ADIO aims to ensure that Israeli companies can enter the UAE capital's prosperous business ecosystem, the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Ministry of Finance and the relevant financial authorities reached a deal with the UAE Central Bank, according to which the parties will establish a joint committee to advance work in the banking, finance and investment fields.

