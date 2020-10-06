(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Israel Export Institute, operating under the Ministry of Economy and Industry, have concluded a bilateral commercial agreement, the Abu Dhabi government's media office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Israel Export Institute, operating under the Ministry of Economy and Industry, have concluded a bilateral commercial agreement, the Abu Dhabi government's media office said on Tuesday.

"@InvestAbuDhabi signed an agreement with Israel Export Institute to foster bilateral trade opportunities between #AbuDhabi & Israel. The virtual signing was attended by ADIO DG, Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi & Israel Export Institute Chairman, Adiv Baruch & DG, Gadi Ariely," the office said in a statement published on Twitter.

The ADIO would closely cooperate with the Israeli commercial body in a bid to enhance trade and investment opportunities for Israeli companies in the UAE emirate, the statement read.

The bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel was boosted after the signing of a US-brokered landmark peace agreement between the two sides on September 15, which provides for establishing diplomatic ties and the full normalization of relations.

During the ceremony, Israel also signed another historic peace accord with Bahrain.