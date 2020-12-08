UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Abu Dhabi Searching For 500 Volunteers For Russia's Sputnik V Clinical Trials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:25 PM

UAE's Abu Dhabi Searching for 500 Volunteers for Russia's Sputnik V Clinical Trials

The authorities of the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi are looking for the initial batch of 500 volunteers to participate in the third phase of clinical trials of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Abu Dhabi media office has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The authorities of the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi are looking for the initial batch of 500 volunteers to participate in the third phase of clinical trials of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Abu Dhabi media office has said.

"The volunteer programme for Phase III clinical trials of the Russian human adenovirus-based vaccine has been launched under the #VaccineforVictory campaign. 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi will initially be invited to participate," the office wrote on Twitter.

Participants must live in Abu Dhabi and be at least 18 years old to get vaccinated. They also should not have suffered any communicable or respiratory diseases over the past two weeks, been previously infected with COVID-19, or taken part in any other vaccination trial.

"Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart, and will be regularly monitored through visits and teleconsultations," the office added.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in procuring the Russian vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter UAE Abu Dhabi August Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

6 minutes ago

KP Governor, CM for early completion of developmen ..

52 seconds ago

Six shops sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

54 seconds ago

Karak police arrest main accused of a double murde ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan exports to US exceeds $ 400 mln: Dr. Shah ..

57 seconds ago

Influx of educational apps capturing attention of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.