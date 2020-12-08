(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The authorities of the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi are looking for the initial batch of 500 volunteers to participate in the third phase of clinical trials of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Abu Dhabi media office has said.

"The volunteer programme for Phase III clinical trials of the Russian human adenovirus-based vaccine has been launched under the #VaccineforVictory campaign. 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi will initially be invited to participate," the office wrote on Twitter.

Participants must live in Abu Dhabi and be at least 18 years old to get vaccinated. They also should not have suffered any communicable or respiratory diseases over the past two weeks, been previously infected with COVID-19, or taken part in any other vaccination trial.

"Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart, and will be regularly monitored through visits and teleconsultations," the office added.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in procuring the Russian vaccine.