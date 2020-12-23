(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi will soften entry requirements for foreign travelers starting Thursday in light of the successful COVID-19 response in the country, the Abu Dhabi government media office has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi will soften entry requirements for foreign travelers starting Thursday in light of the successful COVID-19 response in the country, the Abu Dhabi government media office has said.

"Following the successes achieved by implementing the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintaining a low rate of confirmed cases, Abu Dhabi will welcome back international tourists from 24 December 2020," the office said in a statement, published on Twitter.

According to the statement, travelers will be obliged to provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result received within 96 hours of their departure and pass another one upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Tourists from a "green" list of countries, including Australia, Brunei, China, Greece, Malaysia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, will be permitted to move freely within the emirate after receiving a negative test result, meanwhile tourists from other countries must self-isolate for 10 days.

According to the authorities, the states' classification will be updated every two weeks.

"All travelers must take a PCR test on day six of entry into Abu Dhabi for those staying for six consecutive days or more, and on day 12 for those staying for 12 consecutive days or more," the office added.

To date, the UAE health ministry has registered 195,878 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 642 deaths and over 170,000 recoveries.

The move comes at the moment when other governments worldwide suspend air travel with the United Kingdom and a number of countries where a new mutated COVID-19 strain has been detected.