UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Etihad Airways Joins IATA COVID-19 Travel Pass Initiative

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

UAE's Etihad Airways Joins IATA COVID-19 Travel Pass Initiative

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) One of the UAE's flag carriers, Etihad Airways, on Tuesday partnered up with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch the IATA Travel Pass mobile app that will receive passengers' COVID-19 test results and verify their eligibility to fly, IATA said.

"The IATA Travel Pass will enable Etihad's guests to create a 'digital passport' to receive COVID test results ... Importantly, IATA Travel Pass will keep passengers in control of their data and facilitate the sharing of their test with airlines and authorities for travel.

It will also make it convenient for passengers to manage travel documentation throughout their journey," IATA said in a statement.

It added that the app would initially work on selected flights from Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2021, and would be extended if deemed successful.

"COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be key to get the world flying again," Mohammad Al Bulooki, the Chief Operating Officer of the Etihad Aviation Group, said.

Etihad has been requiring a negative PCR test result for all passengers before departure and upon arrival since August.

Related Topics

World Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi August All From

Recent Stories

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

8 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

23 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

53 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

53 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.