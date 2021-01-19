DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) One of the UAE's flag carriers, Etihad Airways, on Tuesday partnered up with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch the IATA Travel Pass mobile app that will receive passengers' COVID-19 test results and verify their eligibility to fly, IATA said.

"The IATA Travel Pass will enable Etihad's guests to create a 'digital passport' to receive COVID test results ... Importantly, IATA Travel Pass will keep passengers in control of their data and facilitate the sharing of their test with airlines and authorities for travel.

It will also make it convenient for passengers to manage travel documentation throughout their journey," IATA said in a statement.

It added that the app would initially work on selected flights from Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2021, and would be extended if deemed successful.

"COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be key to get the world flying again," Mohammad Al Bulooki, the Chief Operating Officer of the Etihad Aviation Group, said.

Etihad has been requiring a negative PCR test result for all passengers before departure and upon arrival since August.