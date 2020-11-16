UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Etihad Airways To Conduct Daily Flights To Tel Aviv Starting March 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:06 PM

UAE's Etihad Airways to Conduct Daily Flights to Tel Aviv Starting March 2021

The UAE's flagship carrier Etihad Airways on Monday announced the launch of daily flights from the capital of Abu Dhabi to Israel's Tel Aviv starting from March 28, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The UAE's flagship carrier Etihad Airways on Monday announced the launch of daily flights from the capital of Abu Dhabi to Israel's Tel Aviv starting from March 28, 2021.

"The new service effective from 28 March 2021 will provide greater choice and convenience for point-to-point business and leisure travellers between the UAE and Israel. It will not only promote direct inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi, but will also give Emiratis and UAE residents the opportunity to discover Israel's historical sites, beaches, restaurants and nightlife," the airline said in an official statement published on its website.

Departures will be scheduled to connect through the UAE capital to key stations across the airline's network, including China, India, Thailand and Australia, the statement read.

On October 19, Etihad became the first airline of a Gulf country to operate a direct commercial passenger flight to and from Tel Aviv.

Regular flights became possible after the UAE announced its intent to normalize relations with the Jewish state in August. In a deal brokered by the United States and signed in September, the UAE and Bahrain agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Business Israel China UAE Abu Dhabi Bahrain United States March August September October Jew From

Recent Stories

Second wave of virus can badly hit economy: Mian Z ..

43 seconds ago

NCM to hold virtual edition of International Rain ..

9 minutes ago

Int'l Community Puts 10 Conditions on Aid to Kabul ..

2 minutes ago

Ejaz Alam Augustine congratulates winners of PTI f ..

2 minutes ago

Putin congratulates pro-EU Sandu on Moldova vote w ..

2 minutes ago

People of Gilgit rejected PDM: Haleem Adil Shaikh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.