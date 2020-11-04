UAE low-cost carrier flydubai said on Wednesday it will begin regular flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv twice daily this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) UAE low-cost carrier flydubai said on Wednesday it will begin regular flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv twice daily this month.

"The carrier will operate 14 flights a week offering a double daily service between Dubai International (DXB) and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion (TLV)," the airline said in a statement, adding that tickets are already available for sale.

The announcement comes after the two sides reached and signed cooperation agreements in a number of fields including aviation, tourism, industry and finance in October.

UAE flag carrier Emirates will have to wait till January 2021 to carry out flights between the two financial capitals, as per the license issued by Israel. Israel's national airline El Al has yet to make any announcements in that respect.

Regular flights became a possibility when UAE announced its intention to normalize relations with the Jewish state in August. In a deal brokered by the United States, which also included Bahrain, the Gulf countries and Israel agreed to establish diplomatic relations.