UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Flydubai Says To Begin Regular Flights Between Dubai, Tel Aviv Later This Month

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:19 PM

UAE's Flydubai Says to Begin Regular Flights Between Dubai, Tel Aviv Later This Month

UAE low-cost carrier flydubai said on Wednesday it will begin regular flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv twice daily this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) UAE low-cost carrier flydubai said on Wednesday it will begin regular flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv twice daily this month.

"The carrier will operate 14 flights a week offering a double daily service between Dubai International (DXB) and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion (TLV)," the airline said in a statement, adding that tickets are already available for sale.

The announcement comes after the two sides reached and signed cooperation agreements in a number of fields including aviation, tourism, industry and finance in October.

UAE flag carrier Emirates will have to wait till January 2021 to carry out flights between the two financial capitals, as per the license issued by Israel. Israel's national airline El Al has yet to make any announcements in that respect.

Regular flights became a possibility when UAE announced its intention to normalize relations with the Jewish state in August. In a deal brokered by the United States, which also included Bahrain, the Gulf countries and Israel agreed to establish diplomatic relations.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Dubai Sale Bahrain United States January August October Jew Industry

Recent Stories

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

36 minutes ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

17 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

17 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan call for lasting humanitarian ceasefi ..

17 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister refutes allegations on elections ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.