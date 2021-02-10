The United Arab Emirates' "Hope" probe on Monday successfully entered Mars' orbit, mission officials said, becoming the first Arab country to reach the Red Planet

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ):The United Arab Emirates' "Hope" probe on Monday successfully entered Mars' orbit, mission officials said, becoming the first Arab country to reach the Red Planet.

"To the people of the UAE, to the Arab and Muslim nations, we announce the succesful arrival to Mars orbit. Praise be to God," said Omran Sharaf, the mission's project manager.