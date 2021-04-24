UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Masdar City To Guide Sustainable Urban Planning In 'Region And Beyond' - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:55 PM

UAE's Masdar City to Guide Sustainable Urban Planning in 'Region and Beyond' - Minister

The United Arab Emirates, which is building a sustainable Masdar City in the capital of Abu Dhabi, seeks to reshape global urban planning that would fit in the current climate agenda, the minister of climate change and environment told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The United Arab Emirates, which is building a sustainable Masdar City in the capital of Abu Dhabi, seeks to reshape global urban planning that would fit in the current climate agenda, the minister of climate change and environment told Sputnik.

"Masdar City is one of the world's most sustainable urban developments, and a prime example of how the UAE leverages ideas from the past to shape the future of sustainability ... The lessons learnt from Masdar City stand to inform city-making in the region and beyond," Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi said.

Meaning "source" in Arabic, the Masdar project aims to become a so-called "greenprint" for sustainable urban development, the minister explained.

"To tackle the most pressing challenge in our region - cooling, the city planners took inspiration from old Arab and Mediterranean cities to harness the cooling effects of breeze and shade.

Temperature measurements show that perceived heat can be cooler by as much as 10 degrees Celsius compared to downtown Abu Dhabi," Al Nuami noted.

Abu Dhabi's neighbor, Dubai, is also home to the Sustainable City, which contributes to climate change mitigation through urban farming, use of renewable energy, recycling and widespread electric transportation.

"We continue to advance our work on sustainable built spaces and communities. We have standards in place to enhance the sustainability of new buildings, and our federal and local government authorities are working together to retrofit old buildings with the aim of increasing resource efficiency," the minister added.

The Masdar project was launched in 2006, while the construction of the city began two years later. The completion date has been pushed back to 2030.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

23 minutes ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

23 minutes ago

Eight-year old boy injured of dog bite in Tharpaka ..

28 minutes ago

UNSC strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, ca ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar meets notables

28 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar inaugurates development proj ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.