UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead To Development Of Nuclear Weapons - Envoy To IAEA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:02 AM

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Development of Nuclear Weapons - Envoy to IAEA

The United Arab Emirates' push toward nuclear energy will not result in it developing nuclear weapons, since the country fully adheres to a policy of non-proliferation, the UAE permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Hamad al-Kaabi, said in an interview with Sputnik

On Monday, the UAE's nuclear watchdog issued an operating license for first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, allowing its operator to begin preparations for commercial launch. Industry experts regularly speculate that Abu Dhabi's civilian nuclear program could be used to develop nuclear weapons since the technologies used are so similar and thereby spark an arms race in the Middle East.

On Monday, the UAE's nuclear watchdog issued an operating license for first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, allowing its operator to begin preparations for commercial launch. Industry experts regularly speculate that Abu Dhabi's civilian nuclear program could be used to develop nuclear weapons since the technologies used are so similar and thereby spark an arms race in the Middle East.

"There are obligations that the UAE adheres to in relation to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The country works strictly within the framework of international agreements on non-proliferation guarantees, including those signed under the IAEA auspices. Therefore, there is no reason to think that our nuclear program can be used in anything but a peaceful way," al-Kaabi said, when asked to comment on the allegations.

The UAE has pledged to not develop a uranium enrichment system or process spent fuel, he added.

The country's nuclear program is carried out in cooperation with foreign partners, and the UAE is actively involved in the development of international peace programs, always stressing its commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the official added.

