UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services With cutting-edge features, Dubai-built Rawabi 73 sets a new standard for offshore support vessels

With Cutting-edge Features, Dubai-built Rawabi 73 Sets A New Standard For Offshore Support Vessels

(@FahadShabbir)

Backed by Industry Leaders: Strong endorsements from Premier Marine, Vallianz Holdings, and RVOS leadership

Dubai, UAE: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 April, 2025)

In a major leap forward for regional maritime capability, Dubai-based Premier Marine Shipyards has delivered its most advanced offshore support vessel to date—Rawabi 73, a 70-meter Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel custom-built for Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS).

The launch of this state-of-the-art vessel marks a significant milestone in UAE’s shipbuilding sector and showcases the power of cross-border collaboration, innovation, and industrial excellence.

Premier Marine Shipyard handed over the Rawabi 73 vessel at an official ceremony at the Dubai Maritime City. The mega event was attended by Mr. Ling Yong Wah, Executive Director and CEO of Vallianz Holdings; Mr. Walter Van Aarde, General Manager of Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services; Mr. Hemant Tandon, Managing Director of Premier Marine Shipyards, Mohammad Al Tamimi, Assistant Manager Reservation at Dubai Maritime City and Mr. Abdulla Esam Abdulla, Senior Manager Operations at Dubai Maritime City, alongside key officials, industry leaders, and guests.

Designed to perform a wide range of critical functions—including anchor handling, towing, firefighting, rescue, and subsea support—the vessel represents a new era in offshore support. It also offers modern accommodation for up to 50 personnel, ensuring crew comfort and safety on extended missions.

Proud moment

Mr. Hemant Tandon, Managing Director of Premier Marine Shipyard in Dubai, called the delivery of the vessel a proud moment for the company and a significant advancement in regional maritime capabilities.

“This launch marks a proud milestone for Premier Marine Shipyards and reflects months of engineering excellence, precision, and collaboration,” said Mr. Tandon. “The vessel has been purpose-built to meet the complex and evolving demands of offshore operations—from oil and gas exploration to renewable energy support.”

He emphasised the shipyard’s long-term vision for innovation, sustainability, and client-focused design.

“As the maritime industry transitions to cleaner and more capable technologies, we’re investing in vessels that reflect those values. This AHTS vessel represents not just power and performance but our broader goal of helping our clients operate safer and smarter at sea,” he added.

Collaborative spirit

He noted: “This achievement was only possible because of the unwavering support and shared vision of our partners, clients, and workforce. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in maritime excellence and positioning the region as a global hub for offshore marine solutions.”

Mr. Tandon noted: “The successful delivery of Rawabi 73 signals a major achievement for the regional maritime sector, showcasing Premier Marine Shipyard’s growing stature as a shipbuilder of choice for complex offshore vessels. With its advanced capabilities, smart systems, and world-class safety and environmental standards, Rawabi 73 is not just a vessel—it’s a statement of intent.”

Rawabi 73 embodies strength in partnership

Mr. Ling Yong Wah, Executive Director and CEO of Vallianz Holdings, echoed the sentiment, praising the partnership that brought Rawabi 73 to life.

“It is truly an honour to be part of this celebration marking the launch of Rawabi 73—a vessel that stands as a symbol of innovation, excellence, and the strength of collaboration,” he said.



Mr. Ling further added: “This achievement would not have been possible without the strong trust and partnership between Hemant Tandon and myself, and between the dedicated teams at Premier Marine Shipyard and Vallianz Holdings.

“Both teams have worked tirelessly to overcome challenges, combining expertise, dedication, and a shared commitment to quality.

“This vessel reflects our collective pursuit of world-class service, mutual respect, and the power of working together as one team to achieve common goals.”

Vessel symbolises global ambition

Speaking at the launch event at the Dubai Maritime City, Mr. Walter Van Aarde, General Manager of Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS), praised Rawabi 73 as a defining asset for the company’s offshore operations.

“This vessel represents more than just our company’s growth—it’s a testament to the strength of collaboration between RVOS, Premier Marine Shipyard, Vallianz Shipbuilding and Engineering, and the many individuals who contributed their expertise,” said Mr. Van Aarde.

He also underscored the vessel’s role in expanding RVOS’s operational footprint.

“Built to the highest standards, Rawabi 73 will enhance our efficiency, reliability, and capability in the offshore oil and gas sector. As it joins the RVOS fleet, Rawabi 73 is set to play a critical role in supporting offshore energy infrastructure across the region and beyond,” he added.

A technological powerhouse

Purpose-built for complex offshore operations, Rawabi 73 is equipped with twin medium-speed diesel engines delivering a powerful bollard pull of 120 tons, a Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (DP2) system, and a 500 m² heavy-duty working deck. The vessel is classed with ABS SMART and ENVIRO notations, highlighting its digital readiness and environmental compliance.



Key features at a glance

• Length: 70 meters

• Beam: 17.20 meters

• Bollard Pull: 120 tons

• Dynamic Positioning: DP2 Class

• Deck Area: 500 m² heavy-duty deck

• Certifications: ABS SMART, ENVIRO

• Accommodation: 50 personnel

• Functions: Anchor handling, towing, firefighting, rescue, offshore supply

Built for mission-critical offshore roles

Rawabi 73 is ideally equipped to support a wide spectrum of offshore tasks, including:

• Positioning and towing of offshore rigs and platforms

• Emergency response and firefighting

• Transport of critical supplies and equipment

• Subsea operation support and standby rescue services

Its heavy-duty equipment, digital systems, and reinforced design make it a reliable workhorse for high-stakes offshore environments.

About Premier Marine Engineering Services:

Premier Marine Engineering Services LLC, founded in 2003, is a fully integrated ship repair, shipbuilding, and engineering solutions provider in Dubai Maritime City with facilities in UAQ and Abu Dhabi as well. Premier Marine has grown into one of the most reputable and adaptable shipyards in the industry, offering quality and value under the highest international standards. Premier Marine is proud of consistently offering adaptable, affordable, and on-time solutions to its valued clients and serving the marine industry in the Gulf. To find out more, visit: www.premiermarineeng.com