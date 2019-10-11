UrduPoint.com
UAE's Sharjah Emirate In Talks With Moscow On Hosting Russian Cultural Center - Official

Fri 11th October 2019

The UAE Emirate of Sharjah is highly interested in opening Russia's center for science and culture in the country and is already engaged in discussions with the Russian side on hosting the mission, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the executive chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations, told Sputnik

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The UAE Emirate of Sharjah is highly interested in opening Russia's center for science and culture in the country and is already engaged in discussions with the Russian side on hosting the mission, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the executive chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations, told Sputnik.

Russia currently does not have any center for culture and science in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A representative of Rossotrudnichestvo, the agency responsible for popularizing Russian culture in the world, functions within Russia's Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

"I have been in discussions, very early discussions, with [the Russian authorities] about establishing a center in Sharjah. Most importantly, to learn the Russian language. We - in the UAE - pride ourselves on being an Arabic-speaking country as Russia is proudly the home of the Russian language. You cannot talk about the six official languages of the world, you cannot talk about being the citizen of the world without an appreciation for those two languages.

I hope that the same way I have learned Russian, basic Russian, many years ago, that we give the opportunity to our future Emirati students and youth to have the ability to learn Russian," Al Qasimi said.

The Sharjah government is currently preparing a report which signals the need for the establishment of the Russian center for science and culture in the country, according to the official.

One of the prospective locations for the Russian center could be the University City of Sharjah, which hosts some 45,000 students and academics, Al Qasimi added.

The city of Sharjah, which hosts numerous museums and universities, is considered to be the cultural capital of the UAE. Many Russian-speaking nationals reside in Sharjah, while the largest Orthodox church in the country is also located in the emirate.

