UAV Attack on Moscow Impossible Without Help of US, NATO to Kiev- Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The drone attack on Moscow would have been impossible without the help of the United States and NATO to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The drone attack on Moscow would have been impossible without the help of the United States and NATO to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital close to the Vnukovo Airport, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region.

"Such attacks would not have been possible without the help of the United States and its NATO allies to the Kiev regime, who continue to pump it with weapons, including UAVs, train drone operators and provide intelligence information necessary for the commission of such crimes, including images of the Earth's surface obtained with the help of civilian and military satellites.

All this makes Washington and its satellites complicit in the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts planned and committed by Kiev with Western money using Western weapons," the statement said.