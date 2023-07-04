Open Menu

UAV Attack On Moscow Impossible Without Help Of US, NATO To Kiev- Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 09:43 PM

UAV Attack on Moscow Impossible Without Help of US, NATO to Kiev- Russian Foreign Ministry

The drone attack on Moscow would have been impossible without the help of the United States and NATO to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The drone attack on Moscow would have been impossible without the help of the United States and NATO to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital close to the Vnukovo Airport, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region.

"Such attacks would not have been possible without the help of the United States and its NATO allies to the Kiev regime, who continue to pump it with weapons, including UAVs, train drone operators and provide intelligence information necessary for the commission of such crimes, including images of the Earth's surface obtained with the help of civilian and military satellites.

All this makes Washington and its satellites complicit in the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts planned and committed by Kiev with Western money using Western weapons," the statement said.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist NATO Moscow Russia Washington Kiev United States Money All Airport Satellites

Recent Stories

LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Sha ..

LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in May-9 vandalism cases

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Dagestan Region to Receive $55 ..

Putin Says Russia's Dagestan Region to Receive $55Mln

13 minutes ago
 World Meteorological Organization Announces Onset ..

World Meteorological Organization Announces Onset of Dangerous El Nino Condition ..

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outli ..

Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outlined at Vilnius Summit - Prague

24 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to ..

US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to Run for Third Term - Blinken

29 minutes ago
 As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers sa ..

As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers say water's fine

29 minutes ago
Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

29 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May- ..

ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May-9 vandalism case

29 minutes ago
 Significant increase in water flow in rivers likel ..

Significant increase in water flow in rivers likely, heavy rains expected

29 minutes ago
 France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Securit ..

France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Security Risks - National Rally Party

25 minutes ago
 Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency ..

Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency Trading Drops 40% Since Janua ..

36 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World