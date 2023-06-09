MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russian Investigative Committee (IC) said on Friday that it has opened a criminal case on the terrorist attack on Russia's Voronezh, committed by individuals that were acting in the interests of the leadership of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that three people received minor injuries as a drone fell on the street of the city. Several apartments and an office building were damaged.

"A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime provided for in paragraphs a, b of Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code," the IC said.

According to the investigation, on June 9, around 10 a.m. (local time, 7:00 GMT) , "individuals acting in the interests of the military-political leadership of Ukraine carried out an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an explosive device on the territory of the city of Voronezh."

As a result of the incident, structural elements of a residential building were damaged, as well as the roof of a nearby private household, at least three people were injured, the IC added.