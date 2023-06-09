UrduPoint.com

UAV Attack On Russia's Voronezh Committed By Those Acting In Kiev's Interests - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAV Attack on Russia's Voronezh Committed by Those Acting in Kiev's Interests - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russian Investigative Committee (IC) said on Friday that it has opened a criminal case on the terrorist attack on Russia's Voronezh, committed by individuals that were acting in the interests of the leadership of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that three people received minor injuries as a drone fell on the street of the city. Several apartments and an office building were damaged.

"A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime provided for in paragraphs a, b of Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code," the IC said.

According to the investigation, on June 9, around 10 a.m. (local time, 7:00 GMT) , "individuals acting in the interests of the military-political leadership of Ukraine carried out an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an explosive device on the territory of the city of Voronezh."

As a result of the incident, structural elements of a residential building were damaged, as well as the roof of a nearby private household, at least three people were injured, the IC added.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicle Voronezh June Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

29 seconds ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

3 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

30 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

42 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

52 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.